Six Nations deny plotting '4 Nations' and commit to completing 2020 competition

The Six Nations say they are fully committed to finishing the 2020 Championship

The Six Nations have denied reports relating to the staging of a '4 Nations' competition in November excluding France and Italy, describing them as "inaccurate media speculation".

Tournament organisers say they remain fully committed to completing the 2020 Six Nations Championship, with the intention of staging postponed matches later this year.

The Six Nations clarified their position following newspaper speculation that the four home unions were making contingency plans for a '4 Nations' championship excluding France and Italy.

"Six Nations together with its constituent unions and federations is fully committed to completing the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship and hopes to stage postponed matches later this year," a statement said.

"In exploring rescheduling options, the health and safety of players, associated staff and of course supporters is our number one priority and any rescheduled matches will be subject to government guidance and to travel restrictions between countries.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is still hoping for a return to rugby in November after World Rugby postponed all international fixtures in July

"Six Nations remains in close contact with all relevant authorities to ensure these matches can take place in a safe environment.

"Six Nations and its constituent unions and federations continue to work closely with World Rugby, the Southern Hemisphere unions and all other rugby stakeholders on contingency plans regarding Autumn Internationals and the recently impacted Summer tours.

"The current situation is fluid and fast-changing with countries at different stages in battling this pandemic. We anticipate it will take a few more weeks before the situation becomes clearer and we can present more definitive options in which to resume activity."