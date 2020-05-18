Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land: Head coach - Carwyn James vs Graham Henry

The 17th match-up in Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land are his head coaches

These are teams with players who raise the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could be down to their flair, skills and speed or because of their power, strength and physical presence.

These fantasy teams are not claiming to have the very greatest players in their positions although in all cases they are inevitably truly great players, the selection is about making sure these teams would play the most amazingly entertaining rugby the selector could possibly dream of.

Miles Harrison's picks for his head coaches within his Rugby Fantasy Land are Carwyn James and Graham Henry

Next up, it's the head coaches: Carwyn James. Back in the 1970s, James achieved some extraordinary coaching feats, and in some style too. As Llanelli head coach, his teams became synonymous with attacking, attractive rugby. In 1972, he guided them to a famous victory over the All Blacks at Stradey Park, while he guided them to four Welsh Cups between 1973 and 1976.

As British & Irish Lions coach in 1971, he became the only man ever to win a series against the All Blacks, while he oversaw victory against New Zealand with a third side in 1973: the Barbarians' famous win in Cardiff. And all while playing swashbuckling rugby.

Opposite him is former All Blacks head coach and Rugby World Cup winner Sir Graham Henry. As New Zealand head coach between 2004 and 2011, Henry's coaching career could have taken a very different turn after quarter-final elimination at the 2007 World Cup. He was reappointed however, and would guide the All Blacks to a World Cup title on home soil in 2011. He also oversaw a series win against the Lions in 2005, and picked up five Tri-Nations titles.

The Golden Oldie: Carwyn James

Head Coach: James - For coach, it had to be the man that helped steer the most watchable teams of their time, from Llanelli to the Lions.

James clearly had supremely intelligent and subtle influences over the great Wales players of that era and, yes, his sides were certainly the ones then that you wanted to watch most. These players would all respond to his elite guidance.

The Young One: Sir Graham Henry

Head Coach: Henry - I've gone with the man who has just about done it all. A World Cup-winning coach who has taken charge of the British and Irish Lions too.

Moreover, that World Cup win came complete with the pressure of being the home side that followed a harrowing defeat four years earlier. And, Henry had all the previous baggage, nothing to do with him, to cope with too. There is no doubt that he would get the best out of this squad.

Henry was in charge of the All Blacks when they clinched a long-awaited World Cup success in 2011

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, coupled with that thought, is the fact that you cannot look back over all the years and not miss a few.

Tell me the stories that make your picks so special to you. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run riot. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the players selected must make your heart sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the 'super-sub', we will select the head coaches. Then, we'll select the venue, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out' in.