Coronavirus: Wasps, Worcester cut player wages by 25 per cent

Wasps players will have their salaries reduced as part of the club's response to the uncertainties over the coronavirus pandemic

Wasps and Worcester will cut their players' salaries by 25 per cent as part of measures in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed that 2019/20 season has now ended for all league, cup and county rugby in England except for the Gallagher Premiership.

The RFU says it is still in talks with the Gallagher Premiership about whether they will continue their season, which has been suspended for the next five weeks as part of sport's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, both clubs will give their players' salaries by a quarter, effective from April 1.

In a statement, Wasps said: "We are having to make difficult decisions to navigate these unchartered waters and ensure the Club is in a position to continue its exciting journey when we come through this global emergency.

"We would all love the season to be back under way immediately, but all rugby activities are currently suspended and there are no guarantees as to when we might start playing again. In light of the latest advice and information from the Government, along with the pattern of escalation we have seen in the last few days, businesses around the world are being heavily impacted and we, Wasps, are no different.

"With this in mind, we need to take some extremely difficult and significant action to reduce costs immediately so we can resume doing what we love when this is all over. The impact of these decisions is going to be felt across the whole business.

"Having discussed this situation at length with my colleagues from across the league, as well as Premiership Rugby, we are putting in place salary reductions of 25 per cent across the majority of the Rugby department until we are playing Gallagher Premiership matches again."