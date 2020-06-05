Golf fans to return in Ohio for The Memorial next month

Patrick Cantlay will defend The Memorial next month

The Memorial Tournament next month will see spectators return to a professional golf event for the first time since worldwide sport was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on the tournament's official website confirmed that permission to allow entry to fans had been granted by the PGA Tour and the Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine.

The PGA Tour returns next week with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, and the first five events on the modified schedule will be played behind closed doors while the players and caddies will be subjected to strict Covid-19 testing procedures and protocols.

Muirfield Village will welcome spectators to the Ohio event

But spectators will be granted access to Muirfield Village in Ohio for the invitational tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus, starting on July 16.

The statement from tournament officials read: "The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide would like to recognise the successful efforts led by Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted and Dr Amy Acton in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

"The State of Ohio has been a leader in identifying the tremendous threat that began to appear in January and was one of the first to take drastic action to curb the spread and reduce deaths.

It’s official, thanks to State approval & support from the @PGATOUR, patrons will be permitted to attend the 45th edition of #theMemorial ⛳. More details coming soon regarding protocols designed to promote the health & safety of all who will be on-site at this year’s Tournament. pic.twitter.com/kJG9npxol0 — #theMemorial (@MemorialGolf) June 5, 2020

"Their implemented plan has produced encouraging results and allowed for the slow process of opening the State to business and gradually allowing Ohioans to return to a level of normalcy, including the ability to permit patrons at this year's Memorial.

"With the support of the PGA Tour, who the Tournament has worked jointly with throughout this process, the Memorial is looking forward to partnering with State, County and City leadership, along with the Memorial COVID -19 Task Force, to offer the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide as an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented with approved and accepted protocols in place.

"The Memorial Tournament will issue a full release with more details over the coming week."