Evian Championship will not take place in 2020, LPGA confirm

The Evian Championship will not go ahead this year

The Evian Championship has been cancelled for 2020 due to the logistical difficulties of travel and quarantine regulations.

Tournament organisers and the LPGA Tour issued a joint announcement stating that what should have been the year's final major has been removed from the August schedule.

Jin Young Ko will hold onto the Evian trophy for an extra year

The fifth major in the ladies game was due to take place from August 6-9 at the Evian Resort in France, but the various restrictions and requirements regarding COVID-19 forced officials to cancel.

LPGA commissioner, Mike Whan, said: "I have been incredibly impressed by the entire team at The Evian Championship. They worked so hard to host this global event despite the obvious challenges.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"They know that high-pursed, career-changing events like The Evian are more important than ever, especially in an LPGA year that has been drastically reduced due to COVID-19. I know this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but it's one that we had to take given the restrictions we faced.

"It is disappointing to miss a major championship but Evian's strong history of showcasing the best female golfers will continue once again when we return in 2021. We look forward to being back on the mountain in Evian next year and for a long time to come."

Shanshan Feng was runner-up to Ko last July

LPGA competition is scheduled to resume on July 23 at the Marathon Classic in Ohio, with the ASI Ladies Scottish Open to follow in mid-August at the Renaissance Club - an event co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour.

Major golf remains on course to return with the AIG Women's British Open at Royal Troon from August 20-23, and the rearranged ANA Inspiration will take place at Rancho Mirage in California in the second week of September.