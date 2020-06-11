PGA Tour is back! Ryan Palmer hits first shot in 91 days at Colonial

Ryan Palmer struck the first shot in 91 days on the PGA Tour as he got the Charles Schwab Challenge underway at Colonial Country Club.

The tournament marks the first golf on the PGA Tour since The Players was cancelled after the opening round on March 12, with the event the first on any major men's Tour to be played in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No spectators are allowed to attend the star-studded event in Texas, with just a handful of volunteers around the tee as the opening group began the contest at 6.50am local time (12.50pm BST).

There was little noise as the tournament starter - wearing a mask - introduced each player, with Palmer having the honour of hitting the opening tee shot in his threeball alongside Brian Harman and Bill Haas.

Palmer - a member at Colonial - sent his drive on the par-five first down the left of the fairway and into the rough, with the American reaching the green in three on his way to a two-putt par.

