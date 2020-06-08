PGA Tour: What time is the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sky Sports?

The PGA Tour makes its long-awaited return this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are among the names featuring in a star-studded field at Colonial Country Club, with the event the first on the PGA Tour since the Players Championship was cancelled after the opening round on March 12.

The event is the first on any of the men's main professional golf tours for nearly three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the tournament being played without spectators and everyone on-site having to follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, who won the TaylorMade Driving Relief, are both set to feature

Sky Sports will have more than 40 hours of live golf across the four days from Fort Worth in Texas, with Featured Group coverage getting underway from 12.45pm from Thursday through to Sunday.

There will also be a special live Celebrity Watchalong for part of the opening round, with a number of golf-loving stars sport and showbiz alongside Nick Dougherty from 6pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

The main programme begins from 9pm for the first two days and full coverage from the final two rounds starts at 6pm over the weekend, all on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, with Paul McGinley joining Sarah Stirk in the studio and Rich Beem featuring live from the USA.

TV times

Thursday

1245-2100 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1800-1930 - Celebrity Watchalong LIVE! (Main Event only)

2100-0000 - Opening round LIVE!

Friday

1245-2100 - Featured Groups LIVE!

2100-0000 - Second round LIVE!

Kevin Na is defending champion after his four-shot win in 2019

Saturday

1245-1800 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1800-2300 - Third round LIVE!

Sunday

1245-1800 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1800-2300 - Final round LIVE!

