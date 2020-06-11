Sung Kang makes a hole-in-one on golf's return, but there are no fans to cheer

Sung Kang enjoyed the shot of the day on the PGA Tour's return to action, but his hole-in-one was arguably the quietest competitive ace in history!

Kang's perfectly-struck short-iron found the bottom of the cup on the picturesque 162-yard 13th hole at Colonial Country Club, the 25th ace of a PGA Tour season that has finally resumed after a 91-day suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But instead of the usual fervour from the fans around the green, there were no spectators on the course to witness Kang's grand feat as, of course, the first five events of the new, modified PGA Tour schedule are being played behind closed doors.

And the social distancing guidelines prevented Kang from the traditional celebration of high-fives and handshakes with his fellow players and caddies in the group.

