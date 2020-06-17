Justin Rose splits from long-time swing coach Sean Foley

Justin Rose has parted ways with his long-time swing coach Sean Foley

Justin Rose has split from swing coach Sean Foley after a successful 11-year partnership.

Under Foley, the 39-year-old made his major breakthrough with victory at the 2013 US Open, won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in 2016, before becoming world No 1 in September 2018 - the first of five stints at the top of the world golf rankings.

Rose, who finished tied for third on the PGA Tour's resumption at the Charles Schwab Challenge last week, revealed to Telegraph Sport his decision was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the golfer living in the Bahamas, and Canadian Foley in Orlando.

"I spent the past three months working on my game at home," Rose said.

"I made a lot of progress and wanted to keep that momentum going when I returned to competition in Fort Worth. I felt it was a good time to take complete ownership of my swing and game.

Rose produced a positive performance on the PGA Tour's return

"That idea is something Sean has always wanted for me."

Rose last won a title at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2019 to regain the world No 1 ranking but the European Ryder Cup stalwart then suffered indifferent form prior to the sport's hiatus in March.

"I am grateful for the successes I had under his tutelage and the career goals I was able to achieve," Rose said of Foley, who previously coached Tiger Woods.

"The door is open whenever I have questions or want his guidance, as he continues to be one of my closest friends."

Rose, ranked 14th in the world, will be in action at this week's RBC Heritage event at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, live on Sky Sports.