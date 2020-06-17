PGA Tour: Key times and Featured Groups on Sky Sports?

After last week's successful return of tournament golf, the PGA Tour heads to South Carolina, where the world's top five players are competing at the RBC Heritage, live on Sky Sports.

Daniel Berger outshone the star-studded field at Colonial last week as he clinched his third career title at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first event to take place following the 91-day shutdown since The Players Championship was abandoned after just one round in March.

Rory McIlroy again headlines a heavyweight field at the picturesque Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, and the world No 1 will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing final round in Texas as a closing 74 left him outside the top 30 having started Sunday just three off the lead.

McIlroy is among Thursday's early Featured Group coverage as he tees off with Rickie Fowler and defending champion CT Pan, and Sky Sports Golf will be broadcasting live from 11:45am on Thursday morning.

Full live coverage will be available from 8pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 6pm over the weekend. Here are the key times for the week - all times BST:

Featured Groups

First round, Thursday

1229: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger

1240: Rory McIlroy, CT Pan, Rickie Fowler

1754: Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama

1805: Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm

Second round, Friday

1229: Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama

1240: Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm

1754: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger

1805: Rory McIlroy, CT Pan, Rickie Fowler

TV times

Thursday

1145-2000 - Featured Groups LIVE!

2000-2300 - First round LIVE!

Friday

1145-2000 - Featured Groups LIVE!

2000-2300 - Second round LIVE!

Saturday

1245-1800 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1800-2300 - Third round LIVE!

Sunday

1245-1800 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1800-2300 - Final round LIVE!

Watch the RBC Heritage live throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.