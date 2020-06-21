So Yeon Ryu donates Korean Women's Open prize to Covid-19 relief

So Yeon Ryu claimed a one-shot victory on the KLPGA Tour

Former world No 1 So Yeon Ryu has donated her winnings to charity after registering a one-shot victory at the Kia Motors Korean Women's Open.

Ryu posted a level-par 72 at Bears Best Cheongna Golf Course in Incheon to finish the Korean LPGA Tour event on 12 under and one clear of Hyo Joo Kim.

The two-time major champion was making her first competitive appearance since February due to the global coronavirus pandemic, with Ryu pledge the 250 million won (£167,000) first prize to Covid-19 relief efforts.

Ryu was congratulated by Hyo Joo Kim after her victory

"I've always wanted to win the national championship of my country," Ryu was quoted saying by the Yonhap News Agency. "Since I hadn't played for such a long time, I didn't have such high expectations for myself this week. But I was well rested, and I was able to play well until the very end."

Ryu previously gave one-third of her $300,000 (£240,000) prize for winning the Meijer Classic on the LPGA Tour in 2018 to Simply Give, Meijer's food pantry charity program. The six-time LPGA Tour winners also donated half of her earnings from February's ISPS Handa Vic Open to those affected by the Australian bushfires.

A number of Korean-born LPGA Tour players were also in the field, with the LPGA Tour not scheduled to return until the LPGA Drive On Championship on July 31.

KIRK RETURNS TO WINNER'S CIRCLE

Chris Kirk claimed a first worldwide victory since 2015, a year after taking a leave of absence from the PGA Tour to fight alcohol abuse and depression.

Kirk registered his first worldwide victory since the 2015 Crowne Plaza Invitational

The four-time PGA Tour winner, who started the week outside the world's top 500, claimed a one-shot win on the Korn Ferry Tour's King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village in Florida.

Kirk overturned a four-stroke deficit on the final day, birdieing the par-five last to close out a five-under 67 and end the week on 26 under, a shot clear of Justin Lower.

"It gives me a deeper sense of appreciation and gratitude for everything," Kirk said. "I'm a completely different person than I was two years ago."

Kirk hadn't posted a worldwide top-10 for more than two years and only returned to competitive golf in November, with the American missing the cut in five of his previous seven starts before his win.