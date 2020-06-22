Rory McIlroy unlikely to return to RBC Heritage after tied-41st finish
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 22/06/20 1:23am
Rory McIlroy admitted that he’s unlikely to make the RBC Heritage an annual part of his PGA Tour schedule after a disappointing week at Hilton Head.
Final leaderboard
The world No 1 was making his first start at Harbour Town Golf Links since a tied-58th finish in 2009, with McIlroy once again finishing a long way off the pace in South Carolina.
McIlroy went into the final round five strokes back and saw his hopes dashed by a double-bogey at the par-three fourth, with a one-under 70 seeing him end the week in a share of 41st.
"Once I got here and I played the golf course, I sort of remembered why I haven't been here for a while," McIlroy said after his final round. "It's tough.
"Like it's a lovely place. There's other courses on Tour that probably fit my game a little bit better and obviously the week after the Masters [when the tournament is traditionally held in mid-April] is always a tough one. Guys like to come here and decompress, but my idea of decompression is not seeing golf clubs for a week.
"I got off to a decent start and then the ball in the water on four just sort of stopped any momentum. I played okay after that, I guess. I birdied nine and then birdied a couple coming in on the homestretch.
"It's fine. It's one of those weeks where, obviously, low scores, very bunched. You had to hole a lot of putts and I didn't over the week. But I'm still pretty happy with how I played going into the next weekend in Hartford."
Live PGA Tour Golf
June 25, 2020, 11:30am
Live on
Rose also started went into Sunday five strokes back and got off to a hot start with an eagle and two birdies in his first six holes, before bouncing back from a mid-round stutter to birdie two of his last four holes to sign for a final-round 65.
"The putter was probably the cold part of me," Rose said. "I think I was negative strokes gained putting this week and to shoot 16 under with that means I did a lot of other things really, really well.
On a birdie fest golf course in a birdie fest week you need to have your putter backing you up a bit. I never felt like I was going to win today, but certainly playing the last few holes, I felt like I was playing for a decent position.
"Last week I had the putt on 18 that I knew really meant something. I'm getting myself into the right end of things, the thick end of things on Sundays. So that's very encouraging going forward."