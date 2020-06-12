RBC Heritage: Tiger Woods sits out again as world's top five commit

Tiger Woods won't feature at the RBC Heritage

Tiger Woods has continued to delay his return to the PGA Tour by deciding not to enter the RBC Heritage next week.

The 15-time major champion hasn't played an official PGA Tour event since finishing last of those who made the cut at the Genesis Invitational in February, with Woods then sitting out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players due to a back injury.

Woods appeared pain-free when forming a winning partnership with Peyton Manning at The Match: Champions for Charity last month, while reports of his private yacht, Privacy, travelling to Georgia this week sparked reports that the former world No 1 could be set for a return.

Woods needs one more victory to break the all-time record for most PGA Tour titles

The reigning Masters champion hasn't played at Harbour Town Golf Link since a tied-18th finish on his debut in 1999, with Woods extending that run by not entering the event by the PGA Tour's deadline of 5pm ET (10pm UK time) on Friday. Woods is yet to comment about his decision.

All of the world's top five will be in action for the second week running on the PGA Tour, with McIlroy's appearance his first since 2009 at RBC Heritage and both Rahm and Koepka making their debuts.

McIlroy finished tied-58th in his only previous appearance

Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott are the only golfers from the world's top 10 not teeing it up, with Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson both in the star-studded field.

Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are some of the other notable names in action.

CT Pan returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory over 2014 winner Matt Kuchar, with this year's event being played without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic and those on-site having to follow strict safety protocols.

Watch the RBC Heritage from June 18-21 live on Sky Sports Golf! Live coverage begins on Thursday June 18 with Featured Groups from 11.45am.