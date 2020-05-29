Tiger Woods: Back - Special new documentary on win at The Masters

Relive one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history in a special documentary, Tiger Woods: Back, this June on the new Sky Documentaries channel.

Using never-seen-before footage and a host of exclusive interviews, the unique film follows Woods' journey from fearing he may never play competitively again to silencing the doubters and claiming a historic 15th major title.

Woods' golfing future appeared in jeopardy after four potentially career-ending back surgeries in the space of three years, leaving him unable to play a full schedule for several seasons and seeing him slide down the world rankings.

The former world No 1 experienced battles with his mind, body and the sport itself during many years, leading to questions about whether Woods would ever add to his major tally, only for him to confound his critics in remarkable fashion at the 2019 Masters.

Woods' one-shot victory at Augusta National came at the scene of his maiden major win some 22 years earlier, with the new programming offering incredible insight about the long road back to success.

Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo and legendary coach Butch Harmon - who worked with Woods during the "Tiger Slam" - are among those to feature in the film, which also includes Jaime Diaz, Notah Begay III, Ewen Murray and Consultant Neurological Spinal Surgeon Mr Peter Hamlyn.

To whet your appetitive for the new film premiering on the Sky Documentaries channel on June 5 at 9pm, click on the video above to see a sneak preview of Tiger Woods: Back!