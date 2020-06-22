RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson claims narrow win over Abraham Ancer

2:51 Highlights from the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. Highlights from the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

Webb Simpson produced a sparkling finish to claim a narrow victory after a weather-delayed final round at the RBC Heritage.

Final leaderboard RBC Heritage

The world No 9 birdied five of his last seven holes at Harbour Town Golf Links to close a seven-under 64 and finish a shot clear of Abraham Ancer, securing Simpson a second win in four starts and moving him top of the FedExCup standings.

Tyrrell Hatton fell just short in his bid for a second PGA Tour victory in as many appearances, ending tied-third alongside last week's Charles Schwab Challenge champion Daniel Berger, with Sergio Garcia three strokes off the pace on 19 under and in a share of fifth with Joaquin Niemann.

Hatton was making his first start since the PGA Tour's suspension in March

Going into the final round as part of a four-way tie for the lead, Simpson got up and down from a greenside bunker to birdie the second just before play was halted for over two and a half hours due to the threat of lightning.

Simpson also took advantage of the par-five fifth when play resumed but reached the turn two off the pace, as Hatton made four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the second and Ancer followed three straight gains from the fourth by rolling in a four-footer at the ninth.

Simpson also won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February

Hatton edged ahead with a 10-foot birdie at the 12th but bogeyed the par-four next, where Simpson drained a 20-footer for a second successive birdie to move back into a share of the lead.

A two-putt gain at the 15th was followed by birdies over the next two holes to give Simpson a two-stroke cushion playing the last, where the former US Open champion holed a four-footer for par to set the clubhouse target at 22 under.

Ancer had birdied the 15th and 17th but was unable to find another to force a play-off at the last, closing a six-under 65, with Berger a further stroke back despite following back-to-back birdies from the 15th by chipping in for birdie from off the next green.

A five-under 66 saw Hatton join Berger on 20 under, while Garcia made five birdies in a seven-hole run from the 11th to match Niemann's final-round 65 and world No 3 Brooks Koepka ended the week four shots back in seventh spot.

Hatton posted rounds of 71, 64, 63 and 66 across the four days

Dylan Frittelli finished with back-to-back birdies to card a round-of-the-day 62, seeing the South African jump into a share of eighth that also included Justin Thomas - who shot a closing 63 - and Bryson DeChambeau.