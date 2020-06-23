Sky Sports Golf podcast: Andy Sullvian, Paul Waring, Inci Mehmet and Alice Hewson preview events

Andy Sullivan is co-hosting the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am

Andy Sullivan, Paul Waring, Alice Hewson and Inci Mehmet look ahead to two exciting UK golf events in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The quartet join Josh Antmann ahead of a busy week in the English golfing calendar, with a special star-studded Pro-Am and the latest tournament in the Rose Ladies Series both taking place on Thursday.

Sullivan and Waring are putting on the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am, with the event raising money for Dan's Fund For Burns - which supports people with burn injuries - and the Rainbow Trust COVID-19 Emergency Appeal, which supports seriously ill children and their families.

Sullivan and Waring have joined forces to host a special tournament this week

The pair discuss the star-studded event, featuring the likes of Colin Montgomerie and Georgia Hall, plus look back at some of the highlights and funny stories from their careers so far.

Mehmet gives her verdict on the Rose Ladies Series and the important role it is playing in helping British-based Ladies European Tour players, while Hewson recalls her breakthrough victory in South Africa from earlier in the season.

