Jordan Spieth reveals adjustments to PGA Tour's Covid-19 guidelines

Jordan Spieth revealed adjustments to the PGA Tour's health and safety guidelines

Jordan Spieth has confirmed that adjustments will be made to the PGA Tour’s health and safety protocols following Nick Watney's positive Covid-19 test last week.

The three-time major champion is a Player Director on the PGA Tour's Policy Board, which issued a comprehensive guide for players and caddies ahead of the resumption of competitive golf earlier this month.

Players already undergo numerous tests during each week, as part of the health and safety guidelines, while Spieth hinted at further measures being put in place for this week's Travelers Championship and future PGA Tour events.

Spieth was the 2017 winner at the Travelers Championship

"We're continue to make minor adjustments," Spieth told the media ahead of the Travelers Championship. "I think the idea of extra testing has come around.

"The idea of mandatory tests for anyone who was even within six feet, whether they made physical contact with somebody who had a positive test, making those kind of mandatory, because the testing is very, very easy. It goes very quickly.

"It's uncomfortable for a second, but being able to mitigate the risk is the number one priority. We've looked into having dinner options so that you don't have to go grab-to-go food, to keep the bubble even smaller.

"There are adjustments that are being talked about and they'll be made as we move on. When we run into potentially having fans, that'll change things up a bit, too. It's a plan to work on every single week."

Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage ahead of the second round after testing positive for Covid-19, while 11 tests on people "who may have had close contact" with the American all came back negative.

"I think with Nick [Watney], the fact that there were no other positive tests was huge, clearly," Spieth added.

Watney is required to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days after his positive Covid-19 test

"But the idea that the systems in place allowed for him to test negative on a Tuesday, somehow contract the virus by Friday but not spread it to anyone - including the people he's staying with - means that there was something done right with what was in force at the golf course and how Nick was approaching it.

"I know he was one of the safest individuals from day one, so it's kind of unfortunate that it happened to be him."

