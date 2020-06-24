Charley Hull to play Worplesdon Pro-Am and Rose Ladies Series in same day

Charley Hull will play in two separate tournaments on Thursday

Charley Hull is one of three golfers attempting to compete in two events, at different venues, on the same day this Thursday.

The Solheim Cup star is part of a strong line-up at the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am, hosted by Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring, before making the 35-mile trip to Moor Park Golf Club to compete in the second event of the Rose Ladies Series.

Inci Mehmet and Rachel Drummond are the other Ladies European Tour players featuring in both tournaments, with the trio deciding to compete in both after already committing to the Pro-Am event before the Rose Ladies Series was announced.

Waring and three-time European Tour winner Sullivan have attracted an impressive field to their event in Surrey, which is raising money for Dan's Fund For Burns - supporting people with burn injuries - and the Rainbow Trust Covid-19 Emergency Appeal, which supports seriously ill children and their families.

Former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie along with ex-Team Europe players Paul Broadhurst and Phillip Price, while 2017 Women's Open champion Georgia Hall is also in the field.

Hall is one of the standout names in action at the Worplesdon Pro-Am

European Tour golfers Ross Fisher, Lee Slattery, Thomas Detry, Jordan Smith and Matt Southgate all feature, as does Alice Hewson - the most recent winner on the Ladies European Tour.

Hull, who won the opening event of the Rose Ladies Series last week, is joined in that event by Solheim Cup teammate Bronte Law, with Meghan MacLaren and Carly Booth among the other notable names in action.

Hull defeated Liz Young in a play-off to win at Brokenhurst Manor GC last week

Sky Sports News will provide updates from both events this Thursday, with Jamie Weir covering proceedings at Worplesdon and Iona Stephen reporting from Hertfordshire.