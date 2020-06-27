Travelers Championship: Jason Day plays alone after coronavirus test

Jason Day played on his own during the third round in Connecticut

Former world No 1 Jason Day played the third round of the Travelers Championship on his own after being tested for coronavirus.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Day had been due to go out in a threeball alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello and Roger Sloan at 8.09am (1.09pm BST), only to reassigned a different tee time by the PGA Tour after requesting a coronavirus test.

The Australian's test came back negative before teeing off at 9.15am without playing partners, a precautionary measure as part of the PGA Tour's health and safety protocols, with Day going on to card a one-under 69.

Day heads into the final round tied-49th

The PGA Tour have since announced adjustments to their protocols to limit the risk of Covid-19, with players and all individuals "inside the bubble" now not allowed onto the property until they've been cleared with a negative in-market test.

Players and caddies could previously continue to practice on-site while they awaited test results, as Nick Watney did before his positive test at the RBC Heritage. As part of the changes, the PGA Tour fitness truck is returning at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to encourage players to use on-site facilities.

Health and safety protocols have been in place since the PGA Tour's resumption on June 11

In a statement, the PGA Tour said: "Over the past three weeks as part of its Return to Golf, the Tour has been committed to learning from an operational standpoint and adjusting protocols in place in order to mitigate risk and promote the health and safety of all involved, including players, caddies, staff and volunteers."

Watch the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday from 1.15pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.