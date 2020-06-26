Denny McCarthy latest PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19
Bud Cauley also withdraws as a precaution, despite testing negative, having played alongside McCarthy on Thursday
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 26/06/20 6:17pm
Denny McCarthy has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship after becoming the third PGA Tour golfer in eight days to test positive for Covid-19.
McCarthy, seven strokes off the pace after a bogey-free 67, received a positive test ahead of his second round to become the latest player to pull out of the event for coronavirus-related reasons.
The world No 180 had been due to tee off at 1.30pm local time (6.30pm BST) alongside Bud Cauley and England's Matt Wallace. Cauley has also withdrawn as a precaution, despite receiving a negative test, while Wallace plays as scheduled after showing no symptoms.
"I was feeling pretty tired and sore after the round yesterday but didn't think much of it because I had practiced a lot Monday to Wednesday," McCarthy told Golf Channel.
"Then I woke up in the middle of the night feeling more sore and achy and sensed something was off. I felt like the only thing to do was get tested at that point before I went to the course."
Nick Watney was the first golfer to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of the second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday, while Cameron Champ withdrew from this week's event at TPC River Highlands are receiving a positive test.
Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell both pulled out after their caddies, Ricky Elliott and Ken Comboy, both tested positive, while Webb Simpson and Chase Koepka also withdrew as a precaution - despite negative results - after being in close proximity to people who had coronavirus.
PGA Tour release Covid results
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan provided the results from recent Covid-19 tests.
The event in Connecticut is only the third tournament back since the PGA Tour resumed from its enforced coronavirus shutdown, with the tournament being played without spectators.