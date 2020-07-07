Golf's greatest bunker shots: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and more!

3:07 Tiger Woods, Paul Azinger and a tournament-winning hole-out from Jordan Spieth all feature in golf's greatest bunker shots of all time! Tiger Woods, Paul Azinger and a tournament-winning hole-out from Jordan Spieth all feature in golf's greatest bunker shots of all time!

A moment of magic from Tiger Woods, an amazing hole-out from Jordan Spieth and a special save from Paul Azinger all feature in golf's greatest bunker shots ever!

From tournament-winning moments to players making birdies and eagles from the most unlikely of positions, we've delved into the archives to look back at some of the best bunker play of all-time.

The highlight of Tiger Woods' victory at the 2000 Canadian Open came from a fairway bunker on the 72nd hole, where he produced a miraculous approach over water to secure his one-shot victory, while Azinger holed-out from the sand to secure a half-point for Team USA in the 2002 Ryder Cup.

Paul Azinger's hole-out for Team USA sparked wild celebrations at The Belfry

Spieth holed his bunker shot from the sand to win the 2017 Travelers Championship, while Azinger achieved similar on the final hole to claim a one-shot victory at The Memorial back in 1993.

A superb recovery from the sandpit played a key part in Sandy Lyle winning the Green Jacket at the Masters in 1988, while Phil Mickelson producing a remarkable effort from a seemingly impossible position also features!

Click on the video above to look back some of golf's all-time great bunker shots, with the full version available on the Sky Sports YouTube page!