Best caddie moments: Mistakes, celebrations, arguments and more!

Wild celebrations, comical mistakes and even heated conversations with players all feature in some of the funniest caddie moments of all time.

Caddies provide golfers with much more than just bag carrying, with the advice, support and friendship they can offer often helping a player reach their top potential.

The bag holders are the first on hand to celebrate victories and special shots, with Jordan Spieth and Paul Azinger among those in our shortlist to enjoy their successes with their caddies.

Spieth has had Michael Greller as his caddie throughout his career

Kevin Na's heated debate about shot selection with his looper and John MacLaren - Paul Casey's caddie - making a comical error from the middle of the fairway both feature, as does the time when Tiger Woods' club finished in the lake because of Steve Williams' slip.

Craig Connelly's realisation that Casey's ace wasn't winning him a car and Jamie Donaldson's caddie warning the crowd about their safety make the compilation, with caddie racing and a hole-in-one from Jack Nicklaus' grandson also involved.

Click on the video above to look back at some of the greatest caddie moments of all-time!