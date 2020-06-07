Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk - new film on Sky Documentaries

A special feature-length film on golf's historic caddie profession premieres on the Sky Documentaries channel this Sunday.

'Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk' is narrated by actor Bill Murray - a former caddie himself - and speaks to some of golf's all-time greats about the importance of the people carrying the bags.

The film visits some of the sport's most iconic locations, with The Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie, Lahinch, Augusta National and Pebble Beach among the courses where Loopers was filmed.

Murray, who starred in the 1980 comedy "Caddyshack", was one of six brothers who grew up caddying at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, Illinois, while the documentaries hears from many major-winning caddies.

Michael Greller, the bagman for Jordan Spieth, Sir Nick Faldo's caddie - Fanny Sunesson - and Tiger Woods' former caddie - Steve Williams - are just three of the professional caddies to take part, with plenty more memorable voices and stories being covered.

Sunesson worked with Sir Nick Faldo for four of his six major titles

The new show features interviews with Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Watson and many more, with Loopers premiering on Sunday June 7 at 1.30pm on Sky Documentaries.

To whet your appetitive for the new film premiering on the Sky Documentaries channel, click on the video above to see a sneak preview of Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk!