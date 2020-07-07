Jon Rahm can dethrone Rory McIlroy as world No 1 at Workday Charity Open

Jon Rahm needs a win to topple Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm has another opportunity to move top of the world rankings for the first time at this week’s Workday Charity Open, live on Sky Sports.

With world No 1 Rory McIlroy sitting out of this week's event in Ohio, the first of back-to-back events at Muirfield Village Golf Club, Rahm can leapfrog the Northern Irishman with a victory.

Rahm plays the first two rounds with Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland

Rahm won three events on his way to claiming the European Tour's Race to Dubai last season but has not registered a victory on the PGA Tour since winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans - a team event - alongside Ryan Palmer in April 2019.

The Spaniard was on a run of eight consecutive worldwide top-20s before golf's coronavirus-enforced stoppage in mid-March, although Rahm has followed a missed cut with tied-33rd and tied-37th finishes since the PGA Tour resumed last month.

Sky Sports will have more than 40 hours of live golf across the four days, with Featured Group coverage getting underway from 11.45am on Thursday and Friday and midday over the weekend.

Rahm has been grouped alongside Viktor Hovland - playing his fifth event in as many weeks - and US Open champion Gary Woodland for the first two rounds, while Justin Thomas and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka go out in a threeball with former world No 1 Jason Day.

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas also feature in Ohio

Matthew Wolff, who let a three-shot lead slip during the final round of last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, is in a threeball with Rickie Fowler - who he partnered in the TaylorMade Driving Relief back in May - and Patrick Reed.

Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay are also part of Featured Group coverage and go out together for the first two days, with seven of the world's top 15 scheduled to tee it up at the event.

Featured Groups (all time BST)

Thursday

1234 Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm

1245 Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

1759 Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, Rickie Fowler

1810 Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Friday

1234 Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, Rickie Fowler

1245 Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

1759 Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm

1810 Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

Watch the Workday Charity Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 11.45am on Sky Sports Golf.