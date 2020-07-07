Women's British Open to be played behind closed doors at Royal Troon

The AIG Women's British Open will go ahead without spectators at Royal Troon in August, the R&A have confirmed.

The R&A also warned that the Championship will be played "subject to the necessary approvals being secured" as golf's governing body reiterated the importance of ensuring the health and safety of the players would not be put at risk.

Hinako Shibuno will defend her title at Royal Troon, but there will be no fans on site

The final field will be based on the Rolex World Rankings with other non-exempt players added if they are successful in various events played in the lead up to the Women's British Open, for which all qualifying has been cancelled.

One of those events will take place the preceeding week, with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open also given the initial green light to take place at at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, again with no fans present.

An R&A statement added: "The Championship will enforce strict health and safety protocols including the creation of a bio secure zone.

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull will be bidding for home success

"Only personnel essential to the Championship's onsite operations, namely players, caddies, officials, and staging staff, will be inside the zone with their movements for the week limited to the golf course and designated secure hotel.

"All personnel will be required to return a negative Covid-19 test from an authorised testing centre and will be subject to further daily temperature checks and rigorous protocols designed to maintain the integrity of the zone and the health of those within it.

"The playing of the Championship is subject to the necessary approvals being secured. The R&A will continue to monitor the pandemic conditions and work closely with the Scottish and UK governments and the health authorities to ensure the Championship is staged safely."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The Women's British Open, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from August 20-23, will be the first major of the year in the Women's game, with the ANA Inspiration to follow in September, the Women's PGA Championship in October and the US Women's Open in early December.

"The AIG Women's British Open is important to the success of women's professional golf," said R&A chief executive, Martin Slumbers. "We have been working closely with our title sponsor AIG, Visit Scotland, Royal Troon and our key advisors to find a way for the Championship to be played safely this year.

"We believe that playing the AIG Women's British Open is a significant step for players whose playing opportunities have been severely impacted this year.

Hall won the title the last time it was played on a links course, Royal Lytham in 2018

"As they compete to be the 2020 champion in historic circumstances, these athletes will continue to inspire golfers and sports fans around the world, who will be closely following events from Royal Troon on TV and social media."

Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture, added: "Scotland is the home of golf and so it is fitting that we are on course to host golf's first major of 2020, the AIG Women's British Open.

"This is only possible thanks to the dedication of The R&A in working with the Scottish Government and other partners to develop comprehensive plans to allow for an event of this stature to take place, set against the most challenging of circumstances."

Mi Jung Hur will defend her ASI Scottish Ladies Open title the week before The Open

Meanwhile, the news that competitive ladies golf will return to Scotland with the ASI Ladies Scottish Open was welcomed by winning 2019 Solheim Cup captain, Catriona Matthew.

"We are all happy to hear that women's golf will be getting back underway in Scotland and especially grateful to Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland for working so hard to make this happen and putting all the necessary Covid-19 related practices in place and for being so supportive of the women's tours," she said.

"With men's professional golf back playing, it is important that we are able to follow suit, so this is really excellent news for the women's game and I am delighted to be preparing for my national open in just over a month's time."