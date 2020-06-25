Meghan MacLaren wins second event of Rose Ladies Series at Moor Park

Meghan MacLaren topped the leaderboard in the Rose Ladies Series at Moor Park

Meghan MacLaren registered her first win on the Rose Ladies Series with a two-shot victory in the latest event at Moor Park.

Final leaderboard Rose Ladies Series: Moor Park

The two-time Ladies European Tour winner posted a three-under 69 in hot and humid conditions in Hertfordshire to top the 51-player leaderboard and win the £5,000 first prize.

The Englishwoman's closest challenge came from amateur Samantha Fuller and Liz Young, who moved top of the Order of Merit after a second runner-up finish in as many weeks, while Gemma Dryburgh posted a level-par 72 to finish three strokes back in a share of fourth.

Young lost out in a play-off to Charley Hull at the opening event of the series

MacLaren got off to a fast start by following an opening-hole birdie with an eagle at the par-five fourth, before posting back-to-back birdies from the fifth one her way to reaching the turn in 32.

The 26-year-old briefly got to six under after starting her back nine with a birdie, only to double-bogey the next after receiving a two-shot penalty for playing the wrong ball and then card successive bogeys from the 12th.

MacLaren was one of only three players in the field to finish under par

MacLaren recovered to birdie the 15th and finished with three pars to set the clubhouse target, with Fuller two strokes back in tied-second after a penultimate-hole bogey dropped her to one under.

Charley Hull, one of three players to play 36 holes after competing in the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am before making the 35-mile trip to Moor Park, ended tied-seventh after mixing six birdies with seven bogeys in an eventful one-over 73.

Hull is now second in the Order of Merit

Solheim Cup teammate Bronte Law birdied the last to close an eight-over 80, seeing her finish in tied-34th, while Carly Booth was in a share of 42nd after shooting a round of 82.

The seven-tournament series continues next Thursday at Buckinghamshire Golf Club, with events running weekly until the Grand Final at The Berkshire and Wentworth from August 6-7.