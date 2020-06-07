Justin Rose to sponsor seven events for British women professionals

Justin Rose has launched a series of ladies events

Justin Rose has announced he will sponsor a new seven-tournament series for British women professionals.

The first event of the Justin Rose Ladies Series will begin with a one-day tournament on June 18 at Brockenhurst Manor in Hampshire, while the schedule also includes a trip to Royal St George's, which was due to host The Open in July.

Each tournament will be played over one day with the exception of the final, which takes place over the final two days of July at a venue yet to be confirmed, with all events being broadcast by Sky Sports Golf.

Rose is contributing around £35,000 in prize money

Rose, who is believed to be contributing in the region of £35,000 as prize money, felt compelled to "step up and help" after he and wife Kate read about the efforts of Ladies European Tour star Liz Young and resident club-fitter Jason MacNiven to run a ladies' event at Brockenhurst Manor.

The former US Open and Olympic champion will take part in his first event since the coronavirus lockdown this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, but the LET and LPGA are not expected to be back in full competition until August.

"I am keenly aware that I now have the opportunity to go back to work and compete on the PGA Tour but this is not the same for the ladies and some junior tours as well," said Rose, currently the world No 14.

"I am sad that the Ladies European Tour has been suffering so badly and doesn't really have a start date yet from what I know. To me this seems somewhat unfair my wife Kate and I felt there was an opportunity to step up and help.

Rose returns to action at Colonial Country Club this week

"The prize money is modest because it is me throwing in some money and then the ladies are paying an entry fee and being able to play for a pot. We wanted to give them the opportunity to play and to be ready for when the opportunities arise later in the summer."

Rose's wife, Kate, a former international gymnast, added: "I read about what Liz was trying to do and thought that Justin and I had to help.

"It is so important for the visibility of ladies' golf that they can play at good courses and on TV because they need to be out there to both attract sponsors and keep their current sponsors happy as well as allowing more people to get to know who they are."