Memorial Tournament: Tiger Woods' five wins at Muirfield Village

Tiger Woods has another opportunity to make more PGA Tour history this week at the Memorial Tournament, at a venue where he has had more success than any other golfer.

The 15-time major champion makes his first PGA Tour start since February this week, live on Sky Sports, where a victory would see him break Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour titles.

Woods has only made two PGA Tour appearances in 2020 due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic, with a share of ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open followed by him finishing bottom of those who made the cut at the Genesis Invitational, with the former world No 1 sitting out of the first five events back since the PGA Tour's restart.

The 44-year-old was most recently seen winning The Match: Champions for Charity alongside Peyton Manning in May, with Woods now electing to return to action as part of a star-studded field at Muirfield Village.

Woods is a five-time winner at the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout, two more than previous record-holder Kenny Perry and one of only six players to have celebrated multiple victories at the event.

The first of those came in 1999, when Woods finished two clear of Vijay Singh, before he followed a successful title defence and five-shot victory a year later with a record-breaking seven-stroke win in 2001.

Woods would have to wait another eight years to win the event for a fourth time, finishing one ahead of Jim Furyk, while a fifth Muirfield Village title in 2012 saw him equal Nicklaus' tally of 73 PGA Tour victories.

Click on the video above to look back at Woods' five Memorial victories!

