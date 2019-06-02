Patrick Cantlay fires bogey-free 64 to win Memorial Tournament

4:17 Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart review the best of the action from a dramatic final round at Muirfield Village. Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart review the best of the action from a dramatic final round at Muirfield Village.

Patrick Cantlay produced a scintillating final round to claim a second PGA Tour victory with a two-shot win at the Memorial Tournament.

Final leaderboard Memorial Tournament

Cantlay started four strokes off the lead on Sunday but fired eight birdies in a bogey-free 64 at Muirfield Village in Ohio to get to 19 under and clear of nearest challenger Adam Scott.

Scott birdied three of his last five holes to post a four-under 68 and secure a second runner-up finish of the season, as overnight leader Martin Kaymer had to settle for third after a final-round 72.

Martin Kaymer remains without a worldwide victory since the 2014 US Open

"It means a lot," Cantlay told Sky Sports. "Being able to do it in front of him [Jack Nicklaus] at the last hole, to make a putt like that, was everything I could dream for."

Kaymer began the day two clear and briefly doubled his advantage by following a tap-in at the third with birdies at the fifth and seventh, as playing partner Scott cancelled out his opening-hole birdie by dropping a shot at the third.

Cantlay holed a 15-footer at the second and made a two-putt gain at the fifth before firing a hat-trick of birdies from the seventh to reach the turn two behind, with the lead reduced to a shot when Kaymer found trouble rough off the ninth tee and made bogey.

The pair became tied at the top when Cantlay made a two-putt birdie at the 11th after missing his 10-foot eagle attempt, only for the American to move ahead when Kaymer failed to get up and down from a bunker to save par at the 12th and dropped another shot at the par-four next.

Cantlay arrived in Ohio off the back of top-10 finishes in his past three starts

Cantlay extended his lead by holing a 15-footer at the 14th and adding a tap-in birdie at the par-five next, before scrambling from the sand to save par at the last and close out of a blemish-free card.

Scott closed the gap with three consecutive birdies from the 14th and needed to hole his second shot at the last to force a play-off, but the Australian could only manage a two-putt par.

Adam Scott ended the week on 17 under

Kaymer's challenge faded over the closing holes, with the former world No 1 finding water on his way to a par at the 15th and needed to get up and down from the rough to save par at the 17th before bogeying the last to finish on 15 under.

Kevin Streelman birdied four of his last five holes to post a six-under 66 and move to fourth spot, with Marc Leishman a further two strokes back on 11 under and Hideki Matsuyama eight off the pace in sixth spot.

A final-hole double-bogey left Jason Dufner in tied-seventh alongside Jordan Spieth, who closed with a one-over 73, while Tiger Woods finished in a share of ninth after a closing 67.