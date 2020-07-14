Skins match: Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell play Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

Ian Poulter features in the Nationwide Challenge in Ohio

World No 2 Jon Rahm and Tony Finau will take on Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell in a special charity contest ahead of the Memorial Tournament, live on Sky Sports.

The quartet will star in the inaugural Nationwide Challenge, a nine-hole skins match at Muirfield Village benefiting the Nationwide Children's Hospital in the tournament's host state of Ohio.

Skins will range in value from $10,000 to $50,000 per hole, totalling $150,000, while a further $150,000 will be available across three special skills challenges on the 14th, 16th and 17th holes.

Rahm has another opportunity to move to world No 1 this week

Former Ryder Cup team-mates Poulter and McDowell will be playing for On Our Sleeves, a movement supporting children's mental health, while Rahm and Finau's skins will go towards the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

All four players will have the opportunity to raise an additional $1m for charity through the "Play Yellow Hole-In-One Challenge", awarded to any golfer making an ace at the par-three 12th.

Tune in 2-4pm on Wednesday to watch me and @Graeme_McDowell take on @JonRahmpga and @tonyfinaugolf in a match play charity 9 holes for @nationwidekids Who is your money on? @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/WTc5Hq7ByK — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 13, 2020

Rahm and Finau are two of the longest-hitters in golf, while Poulter and McDowell have experience on their side after appearing in four consecutive European Ryder Cup teams together between 2008 and 2014.

The charity match is live on Sky Sports Golf on Wednesday evening from 7pm-9pm, ahead of the Memorial Tournament - where the world's top five and Tiger Woods are all in action - getting underway on Thursday.

Watch the Nationwide Challenge live this Wednesday on Sky Sports Golf!