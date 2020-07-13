Workday Charity Open: Shots of the week from Muirfield Village
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 13/07/20 2:17pm
Impressive hole-outs, monster putts and a near hole-in-one all feature in the standout shots of the week from the Workday Charity Open.
Collin Morikawa prevailed after a thrilling final day at Muirfield Village, posting a six-under 66 to finish alongside Justin Thomas - who let a three-shot lead slip over the closing holes - on 19 under.
Morikawa matched Thomas' huge birdie at the first extra play-off hole before securing a second PGA Tour title with a par at the third extra hole, having already produced plenty of outstanding shots during a memorable Sunday.
The 23-year-old had made a tap-in eagle after a stunning approach into the fifth, having gone close to making an ace on the previous hole, with Morikawa also driving a par-four green in an epic final round.
Thomas hit the pin with one of his approaches on Sunday and also drained a 50-foot birdie in the play-off, while Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Xander Schauffele also feature in the week's best efforts.
