Workday Charity Open: Shots of the week from Muirfield Village

Impressive hole-outs, monster putts and a near hole-in-one all feature in the standout shots of the week from the Workday Charity Open.

Collin Morikawa prevailed after a thrilling final day at Muirfield Village, posting a six-under 66 to finish alongside Justin Thomas - who let a three-shot lead slip over the closing holes - on 19 under.

Morikawa matched Thomas' huge birdie at the first extra play-off hole before securing a second PGA Tour title with a par at the third extra hole, having already produced plenty of outstanding shots during a memorable Sunday.

Morikawa had missed the cut for the first time as a professional in his previous start

The 23-year-old had made a tap-in eagle after a stunning approach into the fifth, having gone close to making an ace on the previous hole, with Morikawa also driving a par-four green in an epic final round.

Thomas hit the pin with one of his approaches on Sunday and also drained a 50-foot birdie in the play-off, while Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Xander Schauffele also feature in the week's best efforts.

Click on the video above to see the shots of the week from the Workday Charity Open!