Bryson DeChambeau deserves plaudits for new approach, says Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter believes Bryson DeChambeau's added distance is good for golf fans, although he believes the changes bring an added injury risk.

DeChambeau has been heavily discussed in recent weeks after he added nearly three stone in weight - mostly muscle - to gain significant distance off the tee and become one of the longest hitters in golf.

The switch has already delivered instant success for the American, with victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic one of four top-10s in as many weeks on the PGA Tour, with Poulter impressed with DeChambeau's progress.

DeChambeau is already a six-time winner on the PGA Tour

"When you look back to the era of John Daly carrying the ball over 300 yards, and that was over 20 years ago, everybody wants to see someone hit it as far as they possibly can," Poulter told Sky Sports News.

"Bryson [DeChambeau] has definitely done it his own way, and you have to applaud him for doing that. He's unique in his thought process and he's very different in the way he has approached the game.

"Obviously, by trying to move the needle for himself in hitting it 360, 370 yards, it's something very strange that we're not used to seeing. For sure, it's fan-friendly and it's good on the eye for them.

"I just hope he doesn't get injured with everything he's doing and as hard as he's hitting it. Will he cause himself an injury hitting the ball that hard, repetitively? We'll have to see."

Poulter was hoping to make a seventh Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe at Whistling Straits this December, having featured in the past four European victories, although supports the call to postpone the contest a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's the right decision," Poulter added. "When you look at the dynamics of the Ryder Cup, when you look at what makes the Ryder Cup, and all the ebbs and flows, it's the fans.

"We can't play and give the same passion and energy that you've seen year in, year out if the fans aren't there. As a collective group of players, captains and vice-captains, the PGA of America and the European Tour have come up with the right decision.

"I think it's a smart thing and for us to get fans back, to whatever sport, it's a global issue and everybody around the world is aware of what's happening.

"We would like to get fans back to sport as soon as possible so, with that in mind, hopefully we get a vaccine and we've got some wonderful events at the back end of the year which a lot of players are looking forward to."

