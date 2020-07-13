Is Bryson DeChambeau's added power and distance good for golf?

2:59 Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau display their phenomenal driving power on social media, but Andrew Coltart raises concerns over the direction the game is going... Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau display their phenomenal driving power on social media, but Andrew Coltart raises concerns over the direction the game is going...

Andrew Coltart has raised concerns about the long-term future of golf after recent videos showing power hitting from Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau on social media.

Finau was seen offering a ball speed of 206mph and carrying a shot 383 yards in a recent practice round, in response to DeChambeau unleashing a series of powerful drives in a golf simulator.

DeChambeau's rapid increase in power and distance off the tee has been much publicised since the PGA Tour's restart, although Coltart believes something has to be done to stop players from continuing to hit the ball further.

"It's incredible to watch, the way he [DeChambeau] throws himself at it," Coltart told Sky Sports Golf. "I'm slightly concerned about how his body will react after two or three years of doing that, but at the moment he is accurate and hitting it miles.

"It's going to have a massive effect. We were talking about the golf ball and technology before DeChambeau had managed to figure this out. The distance is ridiculous, it's almost criminal.

Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last start

"It's not so much about how far he hits it, but when you look at his average approach distance into the par-fours last week was just 107 yards, he might as well just go out there with six clubs.

"It's that where we're getting to in golf? It's good to watch, but we need to do something about it."

