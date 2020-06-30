Bryson DeChambeau believes huge power increase will lead to major glory

Bryson DeChambeau has described his radical physical transformation as a "long-term investment" which increases his chances of major success.

DeChambeau has gained over three stone in weight over the last nine months, most of it in muscle, and he is now on course to take over as the longest hitter on the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau has gained around 3 stone in weight

His new, bulky physique and immense distance, particularly with the driver, have been one of the hottest talking points of the Tour since the return to action earlier this month.

But the results have been a success, with three successive top-eight finishes in post-shutdown events to add to his trio of top-five placings in his three starts before the coronavirus pandemic led to a suspension in golf.

DeChambeau is now looking to overpower the Detroit Golf Club, venue for this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic as he seeks a first victory since the Omega Dubai Desert Classic early last year.

"I've played some incredible golf," he said at his pre-tournament press conference. "I think over the long run, I'm looking at this as a long-term investment, this driving stuff.

"It's all great, hitting it far, pretty straight, it's awesome, but for me it's more of a long-term investment. I want this to work really, really well for majors ... especially majors.

DeChambeau hopes his extra power will pay off in the majors

"There's East Lake, and the WGCs, I really want to perform at those events. These are great preparation tournaments, I love them, I want to win them.

"Every tournament I come to I want to win, but, you know, again, the most important things for me are those majors."

The Detroit Golf Club is another traditional style of layout, similar to the venues for the last three weeks, with accuracy regarded as more of a key asset than pure length.

DeChambeau is bidding to overpower Detroit Golf Club this week

But DeChambeau added: "We're going to see what it produces for me, but being able to hit an eight-iron 195 yards is a pretty good asset, I'd say.

"So even though this course limits my driving capabilities, my irons are going to be a lot shorter going into the greens no matter what club or yardage I have in."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

DeChambeau also raised a few eyebrows when he revealed details of his typical daily diet, which begins with four eggs and five pieces of bacon, while he consumes up to seven organic protein milkshakes during an average day.

Asked what his daily calorie intake is, he replied: "Shoot, I have no idea. Probably, if you would add all that up, it'd be around 3,000 to 3,500 I think, something like that."