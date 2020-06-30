Sky Sports Golf podcast: PGA Tour, Rose Ladies Series and Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson was in action at the Travelers Championship

The PGA Tour's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the success of the Rose Ladies Series and the possibility of the Ryder Cup not going ahead all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Two-time Ladies European Tour winner Meghan MacLaren, Jamie Spence and Bunkered's Digital Editor, Michael McEwan join host Josh Antmann to discuss golf's main talking points.

The quartet review Dustin Johnson's victory at the Travelers Championship last week and some questionable fashion from Phil Mickelson, as well as looking at the growing number of Covid-19 cases on the PGA Tour and whether players could be doing more to limit the spread of the virus.

Johnson claimed a one-shot victory at TPC River Highlands

MacLaren reflects on her recent victory at Moor Park and the challenges facing the players in action on the Rose Ladies Series, plus joins the panel in discussing what can be done to reduce inequality with golf.

As well as offering their predictions for this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic and picking out some names likely to impress in Detroit, the guests give their verdict on whether the Ryder Cup should go ahead behind closed doors.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!

