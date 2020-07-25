British Masters: Renato Paratore eases to three-shot win at Close House

2:35 Highlights of Renato Paratore's winning round at Close House as the young Italian cruised to an impressive three-shot victory at the Betfred British Masters Highlights of Renato Paratore's winning round at Close House as the young Italian cruised to an impressive three-shot victory at the Betfred British Masters

Renato Paratore cruised to his second European Tour title after wrapping up a composed three-shot victory at the Betfred British Masters.

Final leaderboard Betfred British Masters

Paratore was unable to complete a bogey-free tournament, his remarkable run coming to an end after 63 holes, but a final-round 69 in blustery conditions at Close House added up to a winning score of 18-under par - comfortably clear of Rasmus Hojgaard.

Paratore's bogey-free run finally ended after 63 holes

The exciting young Italian led by one stroke overnight and had not dropped a single shot over the first three rounds, and he enjoyed a measured first few holes as he picked up an early shot at the fourth and then completed a full house of birdies at the long seventh.

But after 62 holes without a blemish he missed the green with his tee shot to the short ninth and was unable to scramble a par, and although he responded immediately at the next, he blotted his card again at 11 to slip back to 11-under par.

Renato Paratore wins the British Masters and celebrates with his mother via a Sky Sports iPad before being given a guard of honour by several players as he left the green

However, with the tricky conditions preventing any of his rivals from sustaining a genuine challenge, Paratore was content to play solid, par golf for the next five holes before effectively sealing victory with a perfect 10-foot putt for his fourth birdie of the day at the penultimate hole.

Paratore closed with another cast-iron par at the past to clinch his first win since making his European Tour breakthrough at the Nordea Masters three years ago, and he celebrated with his mother via a Sky Sports iPad before being given a guard of honour by several of his peers as he left the green.

Hojgaard got the better of Paratore in a play-off at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open last December, but the teenage Dane had to settle for outright second this week after finding it tough to apply enough pressure on the Italian.

The 19-year-old turned in level-par 35 and hinted at making a late charge when he birdied the 10th, but he was unable to add to his tally until the 17th having made his second bogey of the round at 15.

Hojgaard's birdie at the 71st hole at least ensured he would finish runner up on his own ahead of Justin Harding, who endured a frustrating final day in which he managed only two birdies - at the third and fifth - and carded three bogeys in a one-over 73 that was still enough for outright third on 14 under.

Rasmus Hojgaard claimed outright second on 15 under

The rest of the top 10 was dominated by Englishmen, with Andy Sullivan (67), Robert Rock (69) and Dale Whitnell (71) sharing fourth place on 13 under ahead of Oli Fisher, who closed with a 68 to finish six strokes behind the champion.

The European Tour's #GolfForGood campaign also raised over £100,000 for good causes in the local community, with sponsors Betfred donating £50,000 thanks to Jack Senior's hole-in-one on Friday and a further £1,000 for each of the 16 birdies made by tournament host Lee Westwood throughout the week.