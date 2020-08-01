Branden Grace withdraws after positive Covid-19 test at Barracuda Championship

Branden Grace during the first round of the Barracuda Championship

Branden Grace has withdrawn from the Barracuda Championship prior to the third round at Tahoe Mountain Club in California after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I felt great all week," said the 32-year-old South African. "Last night, I was tired and thought it had to do with the altitude. This morning, I notified the PGA Tour about my symptoms before going to the golf course.

"I wanted to get tested out of respect for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament. While it is unfortunate given my position on the leaderboard, the most important thing is our health."

Grace was in a share of second place after two rounds of the modified stableford scoring event.

He had posted back-to-back scores of 10 points to sit in a three-way tie for second place on 20 points, two points behind leader Kyle Stanley.

Following Grace's positive test, the PGA Tour has implemented its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Grace.

Grace's caddie tested negative for Covid-19, but in accordance with CDC guidelines and Tour health and safety protocols, he will quarantine for a period of 14 days.

After conducting necessary contact tracing, the Tour's medical advisors are not recommending any additional testing at this time.

Grace, who will now miss next week's PGA Championship, will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period of 10 days per CDC guidelines and Tour health and safety protocols.