PGA Championship: Top shots from second round at TPC Harding Park

3:09 Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka all feature in the shots of the day from the second round of the PGA Championship. Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka all feature in the shots of the day from the second round of the PGA Championship.

Ridiculous hole-outs, super iron shots and a contender for save of the week all feature in the shots of the day from the second round of the PGA Championship.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Haotong Li holds a narrow advantage heading into the weekend at TPC Harding with a tap-in birdie at the first - following a stunning approach - setting him on his way to a five-under 65.

A 35-foot birdie from Tommy Fleetwood helped the Englishman to a joint-low round-of-the-day 64 and lift him within two of the lead, while defending champion Brooks Koepka produced some short-game magic at the 15th on his way to also getting to six under.

Fleetwood is two off the halfway lead at the opening major of the year

Dustin Johnson showed off his wedge play to leave a tap-in birdie at the par-four 16th, with Mark Hubbard making an incredible hole-out from a fairway bunker for the unlikeliest of eagles.

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

A pitch-in from off the 12th green was the highlight of an otherwise forgettable day for Tom Lewis, who missed the cut, with Xander Schauffele, Erik van Rooyen and Hideki Matsuyama among the others to produce moments of brilliance.

Click on the video above to look back at the shots of the day from the second round of the PGA Championship!

Watch the PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 8.45pm on Sky Sports Main Event.