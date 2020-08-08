PGA Championship: Top shots from second round at TPC Harding Park
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 08/08/20 3:45am
Ridiculous hole-outs, super iron shots and a contender for save of the week all feature in the shots of the day from the second round of the PGA Championship.
Haotong Li holds a narrow advantage heading into the weekend at TPC Harding with a tap-in birdie at the first - following a stunning approach - setting him on his way to a five-under 65.
A 35-foot birdie from Tommy Fleetwood helped the Englishman to a joint-low round-of-the-day 64 and lift him within two of the lead, while defending champion Brooks Koepka produced some short-game magic at the 15th on his way to also getting to six under.
Dustin Johnson showed off his wedge play to leave a tap-in birdie at the par-four 16th, with Mark Hubbard making an incredible hole-out from a fairway bunker for the unlikeliest of eagles.
Live PGA Championship Golf
August 8, 2020, 6:00pm
Live on
A pitch-in from off the 12th green was the highlight of an otherwise forgettable day for Tom Lewis, who missed the cut, with Xander Schauffele, Erik van Rooyen and Hideki Matsuyama among the others to produce moments of brilliance.
Click on the video above to look back at the shots of the day from the second round of the PGA Championship!
