Coronavirus: Alex Levy withdrawn from Celtic Classic after contact with positive case

Alex Levy is ranked No 438 in the world

Alex Levy has been withdrawn from this week's Celtic Classic after he was in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The 30-year-old Frenchman was due to tee it up at Celtic Manor on Thursday but after learning of a positive test of a friend he had met at home in France over the weekend, he informed organisers, who took the decision to pull him out of the event.

Levy himself returned a negative test on his arrival at the Welsh venue on Tuesday and is not exhibiting any symptoms but must self-isolate for 14 days.

"I told the European Tour immediately after finding out that my friend tested positive," said Levy. "I informed them of my movements since arriving on site as I wanted to ensure the safety of my fellow professionals and their caddies."

Levy has been replaced in the tournament by Denmark's Martin Simonsen.