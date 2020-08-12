Charley Hull looks for more success at Ladies Scottish Open

Charley Hull looks to continue her impressive form in Scotland this week

Charley Hull is hoping to build on her Rose Ladies Series success when she returns to LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour action at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Hull featured in all eight Rose Ladies Series events, winning two of them and posting five other top-10 finishes on her way to winning the Order of Merit ahead of Solheim Cup team-mate Georgia Hall.

The world No 26 hasn't featured on the LPGA Tour since a tied-11th finish at the Gainbridge LPGA in January, with Hull now looking to improve her record on links golf at The Renaissance Club.

Hull plays alongside Mi Hyang Lee and Danielle Kang for the first two rounds

"It was nice to play them (Rose Ladies Series events), and just a good warmup for the season," Hull said. "Last few weeks I've been hitting it really well and I'm just looking forward to (playing).

"Obviously links golf isn't my favourite - well, I like playing links golf but I don't think it likes me, but I like American golf and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I kind of prefer playing links golf when the weather is a bit rainy and windy. It's a lot of fun but there's two good golf courses and the course is in great condition."

This week's event marks the first LPGA Tour event outside of the United States since golf's coronavirus-enforced shutdown in March, with Danielle Kang - who has won back-to-back tournaments over the last two weeks - among the players making their debuts.

A victory for Kang would see her become the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win at least three consecutive events, following on from Lorena Ochoa, Inbee Park, Annika Sorenstam, Kathy Whitworth and Mickey Wright.

Kang is currently second in the world after her back-to-back victories

"The golf course, it's tough for me, so it's going to be definitely a test in every aspect of my game and I think that will be interesting," Kang said, who followed a win at the LPGA Drive On Championship by claiming a one-shot victory at the Marathon Classic.

"It's not something that I'm used to, at all. It's bringing a lot of difficult parts of my games into play, so I'm a little bit uncomfortable to be quite honest, but always got to learn to be comfortable being uncomfortable."

Watch the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix.