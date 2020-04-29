Golf News

LPGA Tour's revised 2020 schedule due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Last Updated: 29/04/20 3:19pm

Inbee Park is currently leading the LPGA Tour's Race to CME Globe standings
A look the revised dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2020 LPGA Tour season, following further postponements.

Revised 2020 schedule (as of April 29)

July 15-18 - Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan

July 23-26 - Marathon LPGA Classic - Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

LPGA Tour targets mid-July return

The LPGA Tour confirmed that July 15 is their earliest possible date for competitive golf.

July 31-Aug 2 - ShopRite LPGA Classic - A Dolce Hotel, Galloway, New Jersey

Aug 6-9 - The Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Aug 13-16 - Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Aug 20-23 - AIG Women's British Open - Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland

Hinako Shibuno is defending champion at the Women's British Open
Aug 28-30 - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship - Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas

Sept 3-6 - CP Women's Open - Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver, Canada

Sept 10-13 - ANA Inspiration - Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California

Sept 17-20 - Cambia Portland Classic - Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon

Sept 24-27 - Kia Classic - Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, California

Oct 1-4 - Meijer LPGA Classic - Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Oct 8-11 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Oct 15-18 - Buick LPGA Shanghai - Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China

Oct 22-25 - BMW Ladies Championship - LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

Oct 29-Nov 1 - Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA - Miramar Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei

Madelene Sagstrom is one of four winners on the LPGA Tour so far this season
Nov 6-8 - Toto Japan Classic - Taiheyo Club (Minori Course), Ibaraki, Japan

Nov 12-15 - OFF

Nov 19-22 - Pelican Women's Championship -Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida

Nov 26-29 - OFF

Dec 3-6 - Volunteers of America Classic - Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

Dec. 10-13 - US Women's Open - Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas

Dec 17-20 - CME Group Tour Championship - Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida

