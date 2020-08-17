Wyndham Championship: Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson into play-offs

Shane Lowry will feature in the FedExCup play-offs

Shane Lowry and Zach Johnson were among the players to seal a late place in the FedExCup play-offs with their performances at the Wyndham Championship.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Only the top 125 in the FedExCup standings after the event at Sedgefield Country Club progress to next week's Northern Trust, the first of the PGA Tour's three season-ending play-offs.

Jim Herman made the biggest move of the week and shot up from 192nd to 54th in the rankings after securing a third PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory, with Lowry and Johnson the others to move up inside the top 125.

3:08 A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina.

Lowry started the week in 131st but is now 122nd after his tied-23rd finish in North Carolina, with a three-under 67 on the final day enough to ensure he would be in the play-offs for a second season in a row.

"Today shouldn't have been that stressful, but it was," Lowry said. "I don't know why. You look at what I've achieved in the last year or two, stuff like that shouldn't really be as stressful as it was.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"It's a big deal. We all know if we can make it to Boston that a good week there, you know, can do big things. Look, I'm happy to make it and hopefully I can go and play some good golf next week.

"Obviously the goal next week would be to make Chicago. Then the goal from there is to make it to East Lake, but that would be a hell of a three weeks. I need to do something very special."

Lowry's PGA Tour season ended at The Northern Trust last year

Johnson posted rounds of 61 and 65 over the weekend to end in tied-seventh, his first worldwide top 10 finish since October 2018, with the 44-year-old rising from 129th to 104th and extending his season.

"It [reaching the play-offs] means a lot," Johnson said. "You know, I don't like missing cuts, I don't like missing the FedExCup, I don't like not being a part of it.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"When there's events that you're not qualified for, which has kind of been new to me in the last year or two, it's frustrating. I say that it's also motivating. The complete beauty of this game in the fact that you get what you earn.

"Any given week, any given stretch, you play well, you get your reward. You don't play well, you get what you deserve. I'm on a slight upward trend. I know it was only two days, but I've been feeling this for a while, it just hasn't showed up. Hopefully, I can maintain it."

Johnson is a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour but is without a victory since 2015

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Argentina's Fabian Gomez both dropped out of the top125 after missing the cut, while Russell Knox's season is over after a tied-72nd finish saw him slip three places from 124th to 127th.

The top 70 players in the standings after the Northern Trust progress through to the BMW Championship, with only the top 30 after the second event then allowed to tee it up at the season-ending Tour Championship from September 4-7.

Watch all three FedExCup play-offs live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of The Northern Trust begins on Thursday with featured groups from 12.30pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf.