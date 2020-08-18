AIG Women's Open: Key TV times, ways to watch live on Sky Sports

1:03 The women's major golf season gets underway at the AIG Women's Open, live on Sky Sports The women's major golf season gets underway at the AIG Women's Open, live on Sky Sports

The women’s major golf season finally gets underway this week, with extended coverage of the AIG Women's Open live on Sky Sports.

This week's tournament at Royal Troon, behind closed doors, marks the start of a condensed 2020 schedule that sees four of the traditional five majors played in just over four months, due to the season being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

World No 2 Danielle Kang arrives in great form after following back-to-back LPGA Tour victories at the LPGA Drive On Championship and Marathon LPGA Classic with a tied-fifth finish at the Ladies Scottish Open, where former Women's Open champion Stacy Lewis won in a play-off.

Kang is chasing a third victory in four weeks on the LPGA Tour

Georgia Hall heads the British interest as she looks to replicate her breakthrough major win in 2018, while Rose Ladies Series winner Charley Hull also features and Dame Laura Davies makes a historic 40th consecutive appearance at the event.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno returns to defend her title after last year's shock victory, while six of the world's top 10 - including Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson - are part of a strong field in Scotland.

Sky Sports has extended coverage throughout the week, with six hours of live coverage - across two sessions - for the first two days before five hours of action each day over the weekend.

All four rounds will be shown on Sky Sports Golf and streamed for free via the Sky Sports YouTube channel, while the AIG Women's Open will also be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix at various points in the week.

Dame Laura Davies has feature in every Women's Open since making her debut as an amateur in 1980!

TV times

Thursday August 20 - 10.30am to 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Thursday August 20 - 3pm to 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Friday August 21 - 10.30am to 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Friday August 21 - 3pm to 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Saturday August 22 - 2pm to 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Sunday August 23 - 1pm to 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports YouTube channel

