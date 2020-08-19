Collin Morikawa setting new goals and enjoys Tiger Woods comparison

Collin Morikawa is chasing new goals after winning his first major at the PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa is already setting new targets after his major breakthrough and is enjoying his early-career records being compared to Tiger Woods.

Morikawa's victory at the PGA Championship was his third in just 14 months as a professional, with his two-shot win at TPC Harding Park taking him to world No 5 in his first full season on the PGA Tour.

The 23-year-old has more wins than missed cuts and has seen his accomplishments regularly likened to the beginning of Woods' career, with Morikawa already chasing further success.

Morikawa will feature at the season-ending Tour Championship for the first time next month

"I think it [being compared to Woods] just means that I'm heading down the right path," Morikawa told Sky Sports News. "We've got off to a very good start but we want to keep it going and keep setting goals.

"At the start of the full season the goal was to win a major, although we didn't know that we'd only have one major in the season and all this was going to happen! But even with the situation we're in, it doesn't mean the goals necessarily have to change.

Morikawa only turned professional in June 2019

"The timetable may be a little different, but now I've been able to check that off it's all about what's next. How do I keep getting better? How do I reach that No 1 spot? How do we figure out being more consistent? That's just who I am.

"That's why when you're asked whether it (major victory) has sunk it, then I say not really. I just want more. We got a taste of what it's like and now it's working out how we keep that going and keep that momentum going."

Morikawa heads into the FedExCup play-offs second in the standings after finishing just behind world No 2 Justin Thomas in the regular season, with the American looking to end his campaign strongly.

"I'd obviously say I'd want to win but to come out and finish second in this shortened season, to get two wins down the stretch in the past month and a half, is pretty special," Morikawa added. "It's definitely where you want to be.

Morikawa has also won the Workday Charity Open this season

"Everything is ramped up even more with triple points for the play-offs, so guys are going to come out ready to play golf. We have targets on our back because we're at the top of the leaderboards.

"Everyone wants that positioning by the time the Tour Championship starts, so I've got to get ready. If everyone says something different then I want to talk to them and ask what's wrong!"

