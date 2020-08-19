AIG Women's Open: Muirfield among three new venues for the major

Muirfield has never hosted an AIG Women's Open and last held The Open in 2013, when Phil Mickelson won

The R&A has announced the venues for the next five editions of the AIG Women’s Open, with Muirfield among the three courses set to host for the first time.

This week's event at Royal Troon marks the start of a condensed women's major schedule for 2020 and is the first of three consecutive championships to be held in Scotland.

Carnoustie will host the 2021 contest, a decade on from Yani Tseng successfully defending her title, before Muirfield - a 16-time Open venue - makes its debut hosting a women's major.

Hinako Shibuno is the current Women's Open champion after her breakthrough victory in 2019

Walton Heath, a former Ryder Cup and Senior Open venue, will hold the 2023 contest and the iconic Old Course at St Andrews will host a year later, with the tournament then heading to Royal Porthcawl in Wales for 2025.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said, "With our partners at AIG, we have a real ambition to grow and elevate the AIG Women's Open for the benefit of the world's leading golfers and so we are excited to confirm our intention to play the next five championships at these renowned courses.

Stacey Lewis won the event the last time it was held at St Andrews in 2013

"It has truly been a collaborative effort from all the venues involved to make this schedule possible and the flexibility that they have shown in adjusting their own calendars has been vital in allowing us to confirm our plans for the championship through to 2025.

"We are grateful for their support, particularly during a time when golf has been impacted by the on-going pandemic, and we look forward to working with these venues to deliver an outstanding experience to be enjoyed by everyone involved in the AIG Women's Open."

Muirfield most recently held The Open in 2013 and was previously criticised for not allowing female members, before voting to admit women for the first time in 2017 and formally inviting 12 female members to join last year.

The 2020 contest is going ahead without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic but tickets are already on sale for next year's event - scheduled for August 19-22 at Carnoustie - via aigwomensopen.com.

