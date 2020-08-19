The Northern Trust: Brooks Koepka pulls out of FedExCup play-offs

Brooks Koepka has pulled out of The Northern Trust

Four-time major winner and former world No 1 Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from this week's Northern Trust event in Boston due to a lingering knee injury.

The Northern Trust is the first leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs and Koepka's withdrawal means his PGA Tour season is over. Only the top 70 in the standings will make it through to the second week of the play-offs and Koepka is currently 97th.

The news caps a somewhat disappointing season for Koepka, who has been struggling with the left knee injury that sidelined him for three months last season.

Koepka has struggled with injuries at times this season

He also needed on-course treatment to his hip during his title defence at the PGA Championship in San Francisco earlier this month. The 30-year-old was two shots off the lead heading into the final round at Harding Park, but struggled to a closing 74 to finish in a tie for 29th.

Prior to this week, Koepka had played the previous six tournaments in succession, missing three cuts, although he also finished in a tie for second at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Koepka has slipped to seventh in the world rankings but there is still time for him to salvage his year with two majors still left on the calendar.

He will be keen to regain full fitness in time for the US Open at Winged Foot from September 17-20, live on Sky Sports, having won the event in 2017 and 2018.

