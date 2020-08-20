Dame Laura Davies hits opening tee shot in 40th Women's Open start

1:58 Dame Laura Davies was given the honour of hitting the opening tee shot at the AIG Women's Open, her 40th consecutive appearance at the event Dame Laura Davies was given the honour of hitting the opening tee shot at the AIG Women's Open, her 40th consecutive appearance at the event

Dame Laura Davies marked her 40th consecutive AIG Women's Open appearance by hitting the opening tee shot of the 2020 championship at Royal Troon.

The 56-year-old has featured in every edition of the Women's Open since making her debut as a 16-year-old amateur in 1980, with Davies winning the 1986 contest before any of the world's current top 10 were event born.

Davies was handed a 6.30am start time alongside Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey and Canada's Alena Sharp, with tournament officials welcoming her as she made her way to the first tee.

Davies' last major victories came in 1996

"It was lovely," Davies told Sky Sports. "I got the email last night and didn't even think twice about it, obviously.

"Number one, it's just nice to get out in front of the field but then I thought it was more of an honour than just thinking about that lovely early tee time.

"It was very nerve-wracking and there were a few too many people there for my liking! I was hoping it was just going to be me, my playing partners and the caddies and I could just sneak a two-iron away, but there were a few people there and it was a nice little moment."

Davies bogeyed the par-four first and double-bogeyed each of her next two holes before racking up a double-bogey seven at the par-five sixth, only to undo some of the damage with successive birdies from the eighth.

A bogey at the tenth and back-to-back double-bogeys from the 11th to Davies to 12 over for the day, with three birdies over the last six holes only enough to return a nine-over-80 in tough scoring conditions.

