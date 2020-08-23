Wales Open: Romain Langasque shines on final day to win maiden European Tour title

Romain Langasque celebrates winning the Wales Open at Celtic Manor

Romain Langasque shot a brilliant final-round 65 to win his first European Tour title at the ISPS Handa Wales Open at Celtic Manor.

Final leaderboard ISPS Handa Wales Open

The 25-year-old started the day five shots off the lead but carded six birdies and no bogeys to finish eight under par, two shots ahead of Sami Valimaki, who shot a 69.

David Dixon and Matthew Jordan finished a shot further back while overnight leaders Sebastian Soderberg and Connor Syme moved in the wrong direction after double bogeys on the fifth hole.

Soderberg needed to birdie the 18th to force a play-off but ran up a triple bogey eight after spinning his third shot back into the water. Syme finished in a tie for eighth after a double bogey on the last.

Langasque, who moves into the world's top 100 for the first time and secures a place at the US Open next month via the UK Swing Order of Merit, told Sky Sports: "I was playing really good since the start of the week and was only focusing on my own thing, and I'm so happy the way I played the back nine.

Joint-overnight leader Connor Syme finished three under

"I had so many birdie opportunities and the second shot on 16 and the tee shot on 17 were my two best shots of the week.

"It's one of the first times I didn't really feel the pressure because I was really focused on every shot and the first I felt pressure was the wedge to 18 because I was looking to have a longer shot.

"It was not easy because I was too close and the two-putt was under pressure but before that I was really cool."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Langasque holed from 30 feet on the third hole and 20 feet on the sixth to close on the leaders.

A birdie on the par-five ninth saw him move into a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, and back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th pushed him to victory as others faltered.

"In golf everything can go so quickly," he added. "I'm really, really happy, this is where we all want to be and now I will have some good opportunities and need to focus again and play my best golf."