Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson secures dominant win to reclaim world No 1 position

Dustin Johnson won the Northern Trust by nine shots

Dustin Johnson reclaimed the world No 1 ranking with a dominant victory at the Northern Trust as he secured his 22nd PGA Tour title.

Final leaderboard The Northern Trust

Johnson, whose last spell at the top of the rankings was May 2019, shot a final-round 63 to finish on 30 under par - the joint-second lowest score in PGA history - and win by 11 shots from Harris English.

There was a danger the tournament would have to be completed on Monday as play was suspended due to storms, but players returned to the course after an hour-long break and Johnson wrapped up a hugely impressive win with a birdie on the last hole.

Daniel Berger finished third on 18 under par, one shot ahead of Kevin Kisner, while Jon Rahm, who Johnson will replace at the top of the world rankings, was a shot further back in fifth alongside Webb Simpson and Scottie Scheffler.

Play was suspended for an hour with storms in the area

"Obviously this was a really good week," said Johnson.

"My ball striking was unbelievable. I found something on Wednesday, something just clicked. I really hit it well on Thursday, I didn't really make a lot of putts but I worked hard on my putting on Thursday afternoon and it paid off. I rolled it really nicely on Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

The Northern Trust is the first of three FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 finishers advancing to the BMW Championship before a final 30-player showdown at the Tour Championship.

Johnson is yet to get his hands on the FedEx Cup - the prize for the Tour Championship winner - but his display at TPC Boston suggests he has a strong chance this year.

After breaking the tournament record for the lowest 54-hole score, Johnson started his final round with four birdies and an eagle on the front nine.

Jon Rahm started the week as world No 1

The eagle came at the par-five second while birdies followed on the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth.

A wonderful shot onto the green set up another birdie at the 12th hole as Johnson continued to look on top of his game, with only the weather temporarily halting his bid for victory.

English and Scheffler started the day as Johnson's nearest rivals but neither could get close - although English fared better with a two-under par 69 while Scheffler was one over for his final round.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods failed to contend at the Northern Trust

Robbie Shelton shot the lowest round of the day - an eight-under par 63 - while Tiger Woods was five under for the day as he finished on six under par.

Rory McIlroy birdied two of the last three holes to finish on two under par while Ian Poulter ended in a tie for 39th on nine under.

