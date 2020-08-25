CJ Cup to be played in Las Vegas instead of South Korea in October

Justin Thomas will defend his title in Las Vegas

The CJ Cup will be relocated from South Korea to Las Vegas in October, the PGA Tour has announced.

Shadow Creek will now host the fourth edition of the tournament in mid-October in a move designed to significantly improve travelling logistics for players, with the previous week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open taking place at nearby TPC Summerlin.

Thomas won the inaugural CJ Cup at Jeju Island

The event launched just three years ago at Jeju Island in South Korea, where Justin Thomas claimed the first of his two wins either side of Brooks Koepka's success in 2018.

"The CJ Cup quickly became one of my favourite events on Tour," said Thomas. "While winning twice certainly helped, the hospitality shown to us by CJ Group and the Korean community has made the tournament special to all of us as PGA Tour players.

"It's unfortunate that we won't be able to travel to Korea for this year's event, but it is fantastic that we will still be able to shine a light on CJ Group through the tournament at a venue like Shadow Creek."

PGA Tour executive vice-president, international, Ty Votaw, said: "The PGA Tour is truly appreciative of CJ Group's commitment to bring The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek to the United States this October.

"While our players have always looked forward to visiting Korea, the current circumstances provided this new opportunity to bring the event to Las Vegas which will also provide brand exposure and awareness to the viewing audience in the United States and around the globe.

"We are thankful for the partnership and support that CJ Group and the Korean PGA have shown in view of the circumstances. We are confident this year's event will showcase a stellar field while bringing the CJ Group's brand values to a new time zone.

The CJ CUp has been moved to Shadow Creek

"We would like to express our appreciation to both Shriners Hospitals for Children and their tournament team in Las Vegas who have been fully supportive of our decision to bring The CJ Cup to the US immediately following their long-standing and successful event, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

"This will create an exciting and seamless two-week Las Vegas swing for the Tour and our players."